Simms & Lefkoe Mailbag: Rodgers' Greatness, Pot in the NFL, Building Perfect QB

Bleacher Report

It's a special Fourth of July mailbag edition of the pod!

On this episode of the show, the guys discuss Aaron Rodgers' greatness, pot in the NFL, which NFL QB you'd want as backup in a fight and much more!

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.