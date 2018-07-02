Simms & Lefkoe: Most Dangerous Weapon in NFL, Is Chancellor a Hall of Famer?July 3, 2018
It's the Tuesday edition of the podcast!
On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss whether Kam Chancellor is a Hall of Famer, who the most coveted free agent in the NFL would be and which players deserve to be a 99 in Madden.
Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!
Warning: Contains NSFW language.
To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.
Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.
Meet the NFL's Most Underrated Rookie