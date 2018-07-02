Simms & Lefkoe: Most Dangerous Weapon in NFL, Is Chancellor a Hall of Famer?

It's the Tuesday edition of the podcast!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss whether Kam Chancellor is a Hall of Famer, who the most coveted free agent in the NFL would be and which players deserve to be a 99 in Madden.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

