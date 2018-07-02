LeBron James' Lakers Jersey Preorders 600% Higher Than When He Returned to Cavs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

To the surprise of exactly no one, Los Angeles Lakers fans came out in droves to purchase LeBron James jerseys Sunday.

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported retailer Fanatics had one of its 10 highest-selling days in history for NBA apparel after the announcement that James would sign with Los Angeles.

Preorder sales for James' Lakers jersey were 600 percent higher than when LeBron announced his decision to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

Of course, there are a couple of reasons that could explain this. The first is that the Lakers have one of the largest NBA fanbases in the world. They're also a premier team in the nation's second-biggest market. And LeBron is arguably the greatest player in league history.

James' return to Cleveland probably didn't present the same spike in sales because he'd already played for the franchise. Cavs fans—at least the ones who didn't burn his jersey—could go to their closets to find their old gear.

Lakers fans do not have the same luxury.

Related

    Assessing the Potential Starting Lineup for the Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Assessing the Potential Starting Lineup for the Lakers

    FanSided
    via FanSided

    Showtime Is Back — Rep the Lakers 🙌

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Showtime Is Back — Rep the Lakers 🙌

    Fanatics
    via Fanatics

    Ranking the Worst Contracts in NBA FA History

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Ranking the Worst Contracts in NBA FA History

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreke Meeting with Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Tyreke Meeting with Lakers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report