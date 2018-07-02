LeBron James' Lakers Jersey Preorders 600% Higher Than When He Returned to Cavs

Chris Elise/Getty Images

To the surprise of exactly no one, Los Angeles Lakers fans came out in droves to purchase LeBron James jerseys Sunday.

ESPN.com's Darren Rovell reported retailer Fanatics had one of its 10 highest-selling days in history for NBA apparel after the announcement that James would sign with Los Angeles.

Preorder sales for James' Lakers jersey were 600 percent higher than when LeBron announced his decision to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

Of course, there are a couple of reasons that could explain this. The first is that the Lakers have one of the largest NBA fanbases in the world. They're also a premier team in the nation's second-biggest market. And LeBron is arguably the greatest player in league history.

James' return to Cleveland probably didn't present the same spike in sales because he'd already played for the franchise. Cavs fans—at least the ones who didn't burn his jersey—could go to their closets to find their old gear.

Lakers fans do not have the same luxury.