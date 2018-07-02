Wimbledon 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Monday's Singles Bracket

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Defending men's champion and top seed Roger Federer eased into the second round of Wimbledon 2018 after a straight sets win over Serbia's Dusan Lajovic on Monday.

The Swiss star needed just 79 minutes to clinch victory as he began his bid for a ninth men's singles title on the grass of SW19.

There were also wins for Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic and Stanislas Wawrinka who dumped out sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in four sets.

In the women's draw former champion Serena Williams made a successful return to Wimbledon with a straight sets win over Holland's Arantxa Rus.

Sister Venus is also into the second round after seeing off Johanna Larsson, as is second seed Caroline Wozniacki who beat Uzbekistan's Varvara Lepchenko.

However, there were shocks in the women's draw as fourth seed and U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens went out after losing to Croatia's Donna Vekic.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina's hopes are also over as she went down in three sets to the unseeded Tatjana Maria.

Here's a look at Monday's results, followed by a recap of the best action.

Selected Results From Monday's Play

Men's Results

(1) Roger Federer bt. Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

Stanislas Wawrinka bt. (6) Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4

(13) Milos Raonic bt. Liam Broady 7-5, 6-0, 6-1

(3) Marin Cilic bt. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

Gael Monfils bt. (23) Richard Gasquet 7-6 (6), 7-5, 6-4

(11) Sam Querrey bt. Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

(9) John Isner bt. Yannick Maden 6-2, 7-6 (4), 7-5

(8) Kevin Anderson bt. Norbert Gombos 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Women's Results

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3

Donna Vekic bt. (4) Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3

(9) Venus Williams bt. Johanna Larsson 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-1

(25) Serena Williams bt. Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-3

Tatjana Maria bt. (5) Elina Svitolina 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1

(10) Madison Keys bt. Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-2

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. Harriet Dart 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-1

Federer returned to Centre Court wearing a new kit courtesy of a sponsorship deal with Japanese manufacturer Uniqlo. ESPN UK showed how much it was worth:

The Swiss star proceeded to dismantle Lajovic and cement his status as the man to beat with an emphatic win in a little over an hour, per the ATP World Tour:

Federer will go on to play Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in the next round after he beat Benjamin Bonzi in four sets.

The biggest name to depart the men's draw on Monday was Dimitrov whose poor Grand Slam run continues.

The Bulgarian was handed a tough opener as he faced three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka. Dimitrov cruised through the first set and took it 6-1, but his Swiss opponent fought back to level the match on a tie-break.

Dimitrov ought to have won the third set after going 5-2 up, but again Wawrinka responded taking it on another tie-break to move 2-1 ahead. Wawrinka then won the fourth 6-4 to move into the second round and secure his biggest win since coming back from knee surgery.

Tennis writer Matt Zemek highlighted Dimitrov's poor form at major tournaments:

The women's draw also saw some of the top players depart with fourth seed Stephens the biggest casualty on the opening day.

Stephens reached the final of the 2018 French Open in May, but the American found herself overpowered by Vekic who won comfortably.

Tennis commentator David Law highlighted her inconsistent Grand Slam record:

Fifth seed Svitolina also suffered a shock as she lost the first set on a tie-break but managed to level the match by winning the second. However, she could not complete the comeback as Maria took the third set and the victory.

Maria is one of four mothers who won on the opening day, per WTA Insider:

The most high-profile mother is Williams who ensured it was a successful return to Wimbledon after maternity leave as she beat Holland's Rus in straight sets on Court One.

The American made the perfect start as she converted her first break point to move into a 2-0 lead, but her opponent hit back which made for a tight first set.

Williams appeared frustrated at times but managed to take an opportunity to break again at 6-5 and take the first set.

Rus gained an early break in the second but again Williams responded by producing some powerful and precise tennis to win five straight games and clinch it 6-3.

Metro's George Bellshaw shared Williams' reaction to the win:

The former champion will face qualifier Viktoriya Tomova in the second round after she beat Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.