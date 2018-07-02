World Cup 2018 Scores: Monday's Results and Tuesday's Round of 16 Schedule

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored to send Brazil into the quarter-final stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 win over Mexico in Samara on Monday.

The result leaves the Selecao awaiting either Belgium or Japan, who play their Round of 16 match at the Rostov Arena later today.

Once the result is in, attention will turn to Tuesday's ties, with England's meeting with Colombia in Moscow set to cap the last 16, after Sweden face Switzerland in St. Petersburg earlier in the day.

Tuesday's Schedule

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET)

Colombia vs. England, 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET)

Neymar Makes the Difference

El Tri made a keen start, attacking the tournament favourites with pace, and fluid movement. Key winger Hirving Lozano was among Mexico's most active players during a lively opening 20 minutes for the runners-up in Group F:

While Brazil were put under pressure, it's fair to say Mexico did little to trouble Alisson's goal despite some attractive approach play. The Selecao's attempts to answer naturally ran through Neymar, who found himself a marked man during a goalless first half:

It took just five minutes of the second half for Brazil to go in front and, typically, Neymar made the breakthrough. The prolific No. 10 netted his 57th goal for his country after poking home a Willian cross-shot from close range.

As goals go, it was rather scrappy, yet no less than the Selecao merited for their dominance from the middle of the first half onwards.

Buoyed by the goal, Brazil began turning on the style. A sweet move saw Willian release Fagner with a perfectly weighted pass, allowing the right-back to pull back and tee up Paulinho, who saw his shot saved by Guillermo Ochoa.

The latter was becoming an overworked figure in the Mexico goal:

Ochoa was soon needed again to palm away a fine shot from the increasingly influential Willian.

Pressure eventually waned on Ochoa's goal, as the match seemed set to lurch toward a 1-0 conclusion, until Neymar struck again two minutes from time, teeing up substitute Firmino to add gloss to the scoreline.

Brazil are progressing in an efficient manner, even though it's fair to say they haven't yet clicked into high gear the way favourites are expected to.