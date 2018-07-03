World Cup 100: Ranking the Top Players in Russia After the Round of 16

0 of 7

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage has begun, and the round of 16 played out over the last four days. That means it's time to update our World Cup 100—a ranking of the top-performing players in Russia, position by position.

We've watched every game, rated every player and constructed a top 10 or 20 for each position and crowned the kings of each. It will be updated after every round of matches, so keep your eyes peeled for future editions.

Please bear in mind that only performances at these World Cup finals were considered for these rankings. Reputations count for nothing. Play well in Russia and be rewarded; don't, and you won't find your name here.

In terms of categorising player positions, we've introduced the following rule:

If a player has played multiple positions, he is placed in the one he's played the most minutes in (example: David Silva, Spain).

If he has played the same number of minutes in two separate positions, he is placed in the one he played in most recently.

Because of managers rotating options throughout the tournament and teams dropping out, we're also in a position in which some players have played one more match than others. In such instances, those who have kept consistently higher performances over a larger number of games were rewarded with a higher rank.

