Ranking the Los Angeles Lakers Roster with LeBron James

0 of 7

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

LeBron James is a Los Angeles Laker, and the Lakers are back on the NBA map because of it.

James has agreed to a four-year, $153.3 million contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The Lakers were not done, however. They immediately concocted a personality cocktail the likes of which the world has never seen, reaching terms with Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shortly after James' announcement, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

There are still some decisions to make, such as whether to retain Julius Randle and whether Brook Lopez will agree to take the league minimum to come back, but the framework of the Lakers is in place.

It's worth mentioning that Kawhi Leonard could join by trade at any moment and that Randle remains a restricted free agent for the Lakers. Neither is a Laker at present, though, and therefore they are not included on our list.

Let's rank the Lakers roster as it exists.