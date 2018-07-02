DeAndre Hopkins on NFL Allowing CBD Medication: 'I Only Think It Would Help'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass during an NFL football minicamp practice Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has said he is in favor of the NFL unbanning the use of cannabidiol for pain purposes.

"I only think it would help if they do. You look at all the problems with heads. I don't think it would hurt for us to try something else and see what can help players," he told TMZ Sports.

The BIG3 announced last week it has approved the CBD medication for its players. The medication is seen by some as a safer option than prescription painkillers, which are chemically addictive.

              

