Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Lakers Offers Considered 'Flat-Out Unacceptable'

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a deal for Kawhi Leonard, their trade offers to the San Antonio Spurs need to drastically improve.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, multiple league sources have described the Lakers' proposals for Leonard as "underwhelming." One executive went so far as to describe them as "flat-out unacceptable."

There is plenty of competition for Leonard, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting on June 28 that the Boston Celtics were among several teams talking to the Spurs and have "long had the assets" San Antonio covets.

Los Angeles is Leonard's preferred destination if he gets traded. The two-time All-Star's relationship with the Spurs is fractured beyond repair, as Marc Stein of the New York Times said on the Dan Patrick Show.

The Lakers could be more motivated to make a deal after Klutch Sports announced LeBron James agreed to sign with them on a four-year pact worth $154 million.



O'Connor noted one potential package Los Angeles could propose that entices the Spurs involves Brandon Ingram, a sign-and-trade with Julius Randle, multiple first-round draft picks and Josh Hart.