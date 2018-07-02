Mario Balotelli Absent from Training; Patrick Vieira Says It 'Wasn't Planned'

BERTRAND LANGLOIS/Getty Images

Mario Balotelli failed to show up for Patrick Vieira's first training session as manager of Nice on Monday.

The former Arsenal midfielder confirmed that Balotelli was expected to be at training despite currently being available for purchase with his contract having expired. But he was a no-show, per Football Italia: "We expected him at training today. What’s certain is he wasn’t there and that [his absence] wasn’t planned. We’ll wait and see what happens."

Balotelli, 27, has spent the last two seasons at the Ligue 1 club, netting 33 goals in 51 appearances.

His fine form has seen him recently earn a recall to the Italian national squad, while he has also been linked with a move to Inter Milan, Lazio or Napoli, per Calciomercato.

Even though his contract with Nice has expired, the club are still entitled to a €10 million (£8.9 million) fee from his next club due to a clause in his deal, per Football Italia.

Balotelli has often courted controversy but has recently been in the headlines more for his fine form on the field than any off-field concerns.

It is likely, though, that he will need to explain his absence to Vieira, who was only confirmed as the new Nice boss early last month.