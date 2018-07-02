Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Fresh off a series win over the rival Boston Red Sox, the American League East-leading New York Yankees (54-27) will host the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves (48-34) on Monday as home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Yankees are coming off an 11-1 rout of the Red Sox on Sunday night to take two of three in the series, while the Braves continue their 10-game road trip after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -182 favorites (wager $182 to win $100); the total is at 9.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.4-3.5, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Braves can pay on the MLB lines

Atlanta is underrated in this spot and has been playing outstanding baseball lately. The Braves have won five of seven, including three in a row over the Cardinals, to maintain a three-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.

Next up in Atlanta's starting rotation is veteran righty Anibal Sanchez (3-2, 2.68 ERA), who has lost two straight after seeing his team win the previous five games he started.

In his past five outings, he has allowed more than two runs only once, which is promising for the 34-year-old Venezuelan. If he continues to pitch like that, the Braves will have a shot.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

New York was blanked in the second game against Boston but otherwise outscored the opposition 19-2 in the other two. The Yankees are an offensive juggernaut and continue to impress with the All-Star break nearing. They are also getting great pitching from most of their other starters not named Sonny Gray.

On Monday, Domingo German (2-4, 5.32 ERA) gets the call as a starter for the first time since June 24, when he surrendered six runs and nine hits in three innings of a 7-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, that followed an impressive outing in a 7-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners in which the 25-year-old gave up two hits and one earned run in seven innings.

Smart betting pick

It is hard to trust either starting pitcher, which would seem to lead to a high-scoring affair. But there is a strong trend in New York's interleague games recently that cannot be ignored. The under is on a remarkable 10-0 run for the Yankees in their last 10 versus NL foes.

Bet the under again.

MLB betting trends

Atlanta is 5-2 in its last seven games.

Atlanta is 4-1 in its last five games on the road.

New York is 4-2 in its last six games.

