TMZ: Anthony Davis Purchased $7.5M Mansion, 90-Minute Drive from Staples Center

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has purchased a luxurious new mansion in California.

Per TMZ Sports, Davis spent $7.5 million on a Westlake Village estate that includes a home theater, gym, infinity pool with water slides and a basketball court.

It's a 90-minute drive to Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers play. The Pelicans don't have much incentive to deal their star forward right now, especially after they just won their first playoff series last season for the first time since 2007-08 (as the Hornets).

Davis is also under contract for three more seasons, so it will likely be a few years before he could even entertain the possibility of playing basketball in Hollywood.