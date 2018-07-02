TMZ: Anthony Davis Purchased $7.5M Mansion, 90-Minute Drive from Staples Center

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis warms up prior to an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has purchased a luxurious new mansion in California.

Per TMZ Sports, Davis spent $7.5 million on a Westlake Village estate that includes a home theater, gym, infinity pool with water slides and a basketball court.

It's a 90-minute drive to Staples Center, where the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers play. The Pelicans don't have much incentive to deal their star forward right now, especially after they just won their first playoff series last season for the first time since 2007-08 (as the Hornets).

Davis is also under contract for three more seasons, so it will likely be a few years before he could even entertain the possibility of playing basketball in Hollywood.

Related

    LeBron Shows His Top Priority Isn't Winning

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Shows His Top Priority Isn't Winning

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: Spurs View LAL's Kawhi Offers as 'Unacceptable'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Spurs View LAL's Kawhi Offers as 'Unacceptable'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Could Kawhi and Boogie Join Forces with LeBron in LA?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Could Kawhi and Boogie Join Forces with LeBron in LA?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Initial Reactions to Elfrid Payton Signing

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Initial Reactions to Elfrid Payton Signing

    Jason Quigley
    via Locked On Pelicans