Report: LeBron James Spoke to Kobe, Magic; Decided as He Boarded Plane to Europe

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James' decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers came as he was preparing to take a European trip with his wife.

Per Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins, after speaking to Kobe Bryant on the phone and a face-to-face meeting at his home with Magic Johnson on Saturday, here is what played out leading up to the big announcement:

"On Sunday afternoon, James and his wife went back to Van Nuys Airport. They were flying east again, this time to Europe, for a couple's trip. His advisors didn't know if he'd pick a team before he left for Europe or after he landed, or even after he returned. They prepared an old-fashioned press release under the letterhead of Paul's agency, Klutch Sports Group, but they weren't sure if or when they'd distribute it. James phoned Paul as he was boarding the private plane. 'Call the Lakers,' he said."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.