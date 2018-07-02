Lonzo Ball on LeBron James: 'Crazy' to Be Able to Play with 'Favorite Player'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 121-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Add Lonzo Ball to the list of people ecstatic to see LeBron James agree to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Ball said James coming to Los Angeles is "crazy" and that it gives him an opportunity to play alongside his "favorite player."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

