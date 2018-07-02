Cristian Pavon Reportedly Still on Arsenal's Radar After January Bid Rejected

MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly still keen on making a move for Boca Juniors attacker Cristian Pavon despite seeing a January bid of £26.5 million rejected.

The Mirror said the Gunners view Pavon as a long-term replacement for Alexis Sanchez, but according to AS, Boca will not be easily tempted to part with the Argentinian and will wait for a good deal.

Pavon, 22, played a part in all four of Argentina's 2018 FIFA World Cup matches before they were knocked out by France on Saturday.

He has been with Boca Juniors since 2014 and has a contract there until 2022.

A prolific creator, Pavon boasts similar attributes to Sanchez, who departed the Emirates Stadium for Manchester United earlier this year.

Pavon can operate on either flank or as a No. 9 and could be an asset at Arsenal. Per WhoScored.com, he enjoyed a fine season with Boca last term:

He is comfortable on the ball, has a fine range of passing and can cause huge problems for opposition defenders.

The youngster is not the finished article and needs to become more clinical in front of goal if he is to become a truly top-class forward.

But Pavon is an exciting talent who could help bolster an attacking unit that already looks dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal are at the start of a new era and will head into next season with Unai Emery in charge after Arsene Wenger's departure.

Pavon could play a key role for the Gunners as they look to return to the top of the Premier League, but Boca are unlikely to let him go easily.