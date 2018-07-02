NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade, Chris Bosh and More

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The seemingly inevitable happened with LeBron James deciding to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

The four-year deal, announced by Klutch Sports, turns the NBA on its head and enables the rest of the major dominoes to fall as they may. Unlike James, who decided to avoid another "The Decision" debacle and didn't offer the news to a reporter or even comment on the major move, the rest of the stars left involved in rumors won't be so conservative.

There are restricted free agents to figure out, a disgruntled superstar looking for a trade and even a possible return from retirement for a former star—none of which will be quiet developments, which explains why the best player in the world switching teams hasn't quieted the rumor mill at all.

If anything, the rumor mill is kicking up another notch with the king settled into new colors. Here's the latest.

Jabari Parker and the Bulls?

Jabari Parker is the restricted free agent hinted at above.

While restricted free agency is mostly dead on arrival these days thanks to the lack of cap room and a team's ability to match offers, Parker is one of those rare ones who has the potential to start a bidding war.

This might unfold, with the Milwaukee Bucks potentially set to see some competition from the Chicago Bulls:

Previously, NBA reporter Gery Woelfel had reported the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz all had an interest as well.

It's not hard to see why a slew of teams, now headlined by the Bulls, have an interest. Two serious knee injuries or not, at his best Parker averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over 51 games in the 2016-17 season.

For the Bulls, the allure is adding the 23-year-old Parker to a budding young core featuring Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen. With No. 7 pick Wendell Carter Jr. playing center, Parker would fit into a scoring-option role right away.

The Bucks have to want to let Parker go, of course. They're in a position to offer him a five-year deal worth $146 million and can match any offer. The front office took a risk in not working out an extension earlier in the hopes they would perhaps get a bargain by no team making a big offer.

Now the Bulls might force Milwaukee's hand, with Parker's extensive injury history likely the deciding factor for both teams.

Chris Bosh Return?

James choosing the Lakers could have an interesting development: Chris Bosh coming out of retirement.

Bosh retired in 2017 due to a blood-clotting issue and hasn't appeared in a game since 2015-16, when he last suited up for the Miami Heat. He's been kept out of the league while on blood-thinners under the league's "fitness to play clause."

But according to Sporting News' Sean Deveney, Bosh has a new angle for a possible return: "But a source told Sporting News that Bosh could petition the league again for a return to action, arguing that advances in blood-thinning medication make him less likely to have an on-court problem and that he’s willing to accept responsibility for any such incidents."

Deveney also pointed out Bosh had been spotted working out at Lakers facilities earlier this offseason and that current Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka used to serve as his agent, so there is a personal connection there besides James himself.

Bosh, now 34 years old, was still an effective stretch forward over the course of his last season, averaging 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor and 36.5 percent from three-point range, all numbers within his normal career totals.

Besides Bosh's obvious hurdles with the NBA even permitting his reinstatement, it's hard to know how the rest of the Lakers roster will shape up in the coming weeks and months. Bosh knows how to play with James and could work off the bench, but the front office has already added Lance Stephenson, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes, as well as JaVale McGee, also per Haynes, and finally, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, also per Haynes.

There's also the matter of a possible Kawhi Leonard trade to consider.

All Things Kawhi Leonard

Things could get ugly between Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs.

Before James made his latest decision, the speculation centered on Leonard getting shipped to either the Lakers, Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers. While the Eastern Conference seemed more likely so the Spurs didn't have to encounter their former superstar often, the Lakers might be the only team willing to cough up a major trade package.

And it might be the only place Leonard wants to go:

Eastern Conference teams looking at this don't necessarily want to take the risk on sacrificing droves of assets for Leonard if he turns out to be a one-year rental before he flees town and joins the Lakers anyway—not every team in this situation is as fortunate as the Oklahoma City Thunder with Paul George.

Adding another layer to the drama is a stunning new suggestion:

Of course, this same dilemma faces the Lakers. Leonard could always go somewhere, fall in love with the culture and forget about the Lakers. The Lakers also have to think about their championship window in a deep Western Conference already dominated by one dynasty. Wasting one of the final years of James' prime by waiting for Leonard to hit free agency isn't exactly a win-now move.

But this one could drag out, even if the end result is as predictable as it gets. The Spurs lost some leverage in trade talks with James making his decision, as before they were able to demand quite a bit more from the Lakers on the premise it would be essentially trading Leonard and James.

Now, not so much. The Lakers might understand they aren't facing any competition for Leonard and can make the Spurs sweat it out while risking Leonard sitting out.

Leonard figures to end up joining James on the Lakers one way or another, but it's the journey, not the destination, right?