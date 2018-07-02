Cavaliers' Dan Gilbert Thanks LeBron James in Statement After Move to Lakers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers issued a statement on behalf of team owner Dan Gilbert on Monday morning following LeBron James' decision to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin provided a copy of the letter, which the Cavaliers posted in full on their official website:

Gilbert's letter this time around is certainly more conciliatory than the one he released in 2010 once James signed with the Miami Heat. Gilbert thanked James for helping the Cavaliers win their first NBA title in 2016:

"We will always remember the evening of June 19, 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, ended the 52-year drought delivering the long elusive championship that many thought they would never see... A championship that united generations of Clevelanders, both living and passed.

"...None of this would have happened if LeBron James did not agree to come back home and lead the Cavaliers to the promised land. The entire Cavaliers franchise thanks LeBron for that precious moment and for all of the excitement he delivered as he led our team to four straight NBA Finals appearances."

James' second run with the Cavs is over after four seasons. Klutch Sports Group confirmed Sunday he reached an agreement on a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers.

Considering James will turn 34 in December, his next official appearance with the Cavaliers will likely be when the franchise is hanging his No. 23 jersey in the rafters of Quicken Loans Arena.