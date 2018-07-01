LeBron James to Lakers: Fans Outside Staples Center Celebrate The King's Decision

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

The verdict is in: Lakers fans are pretty OK with the whole LeBron signing in Los Angeles thing.

Talcum powder in tow, fans gathered outside of Staples Center on Sunday following James' announcement he'd agree to sign a four-year contract with the Lakers:

Someone might want to tell them LeBron hasn't done the talcum powder thing in quite a while.

After the worst five-year run in franchise history, though, it's hard to blame Lakers fans for being excited. LeBron's arrival means a return to competency. It means a return to relevance after being the second fiddle in their own building behind the Clippers.

It means a potential to compete for NBA championships.

I'm a little surprised powder is the only thing being thrown in the air. 

