Lakers Rumors: Chris Bosh Might Seek NBA Return After LeBron James Deal

LM Otero/Associated Press

Eleven-time All-Star Chris Bosh hasn't abandoned hope of making a return to the NBA.

Sporting News' Sean Deveney reported Sunday that Bosh could cite "advances in blood-thinning medication" leave him less susceptible to the blood-clotting issue that put his basketball career on hiatus.

Deveney mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential destination for Bosh. The move would see Bosh reunite with LeBron James, whose agency confirmed Sunday he agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

