Lakers Rumors: Chris Bosh Might Seek NBA Return After LeBron James Deal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2016, file photo, Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, in Dallas. Bosh was dealing with more than one blood clot earlier this year, and said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, that he felt written off when Miami Heat team doctors advised him that the situation would likely be career-ending. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
LM Otero/Associated Press

Eleven-time All-Star Chris Bosh hasn't abandoned hope of making a return to the NBA.

Sporting News' Sean Deveney reported Sunday that Bosh could cite "advances in blood-thinning medication" leave him less susceptible to the blood-clotting issue that put his basketball career on hiatus.

Deveney mentioned the Los Angeles Lakers as a potential destination for Bosh. The move would see Bosh reunite with LeBron James, whose agency confirmed Sunday he agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

     

