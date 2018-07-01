Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Welcomes LeBron James to LA on Twitter

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant embraced the Lakers' newest addition on Twitter when he shouted out LeBron James.

Klutch Sports Group, James' agency, announced Sunday he agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, thus answering the biggest question of the NBA offseason.

The dynamic involving Bryant and James is one of many interesting storylines to follow as James embarks on the next journey in his NBA career.

Especially before he won his first title with the Miami Heat, fans spent countless hours arguing whether James or Bryant was the better player. James has arguably surpassed Bryant, though that sentiment is unlikely to be universal, especially in Southern California.

Lakers fans are understandably over the moon right now, but that attitude could change if the team fails to meet expectations over the next couple of years.

Simply adding James is enough to put the Lakers in the NBA title discussion, and they're still in the hunt for San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Leonard still prefers to join the Lakers this summer.

Bryant became one of the most beloved Lakers players ever in large part because he helped deliver five NBA titles. James will be revered in much the same way if the franchise is once again a champion under his watch.