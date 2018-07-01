B/R Drops #LeBrontourage After LeBron James Agrees to Lakers Contract

15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Right Arrow Icon

LeBron James has a brand new entourage in place after agreeing to a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Bleacher Report put together a video to celebrate the "LeBrontourage."

In the video—which spoofs the opening of popular HBO series Entourage—new teammates Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma received hat tips, as did Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, agent Rich Paul and even LaVar Ball.

Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday that James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers after spending the previous four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There is some question regarding what LeBron's supporting cast will look like next season.

Center DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and the Lakers have reportedly reached out to him, per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

The Lakers have also reportedly engaged in trade talks with the San Antonio Spurs for small forward Kawhi Leonard, per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst, and dealing for him would likely require them to move some quality players.

If L.A. does bring in Leonard, then it is probable that some combination of Ball, Kuzma and Brandon Ingram will be on the way out.

LeBron was mostly a one-man entourage in Cleveland last season, but regardless of what other moves the Lakers make, it seems likely that James will find himself in a better situation in 2018-19.