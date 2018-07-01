LeBron James Thanks Cavaliers Fans After Agreeing to Lakers Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

LeBron James is officially going to be a Los Angeles Laker.

James' agency made the announcement Sunday evening, with LeBron inking a four-year max deal with the franchise. The four-time MVP has spent the last four seasons in Cleveland and sent out a thank you to the fans of Northeast Ohio:

It's deja vu for the Cleveland faithful. In 2010, he infamously went on national television and announced he would "take my talents" to South Beach. This press release was on the polar opposite end of the spectrum in terms of fanfare, and James' decision puts the free-agency focus to bed.

Obviously, the thank you on the way out won't do much to assuage the hurt feelings of Cavs fans, who are watching one of the greatest players in history leave them for the second time in eight years.

