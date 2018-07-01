LeBron James to Lakers: Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Focused on LA After Deal

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's resolve remains the same as he seeks a trade away from the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Leonard prefers a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Should they land Leonard, he'd be the second All-Star Los Angeles added this offseason. Klutch Sports Group announced LeBron James agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers.

