Lakers Rumors: Aaron Gordon Linked as Potential Free-Agency Target

The Los Angeles Lakers are apparently getting their contingency plans in place, should they strike out with their preferred free-agent targets this offseason.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported Sunday the Lakers could try to make a run at Aaron Gordon.

Landing Gordon will be difficult, since the Orlando Magic can match any offer sheet the restricted free agent signs.

