Clippers Rumors: LA Meets with Free Agent Anthony Tolliver

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly meeting with representatives for free-agent forward Anthony Tolliver.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Clippers brass flew to Dallas to meet with Tolliver on Sunday.

Tolliver, 33, spent the 2017-18 season with the Detroit Pistons.

