Clippers Rumors: LA Meets with Free Agent Anthony Tolliver

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 11: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on April 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly meeting with representatives for free-agent forward Anthony Tolliver.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Clippers brass flew to Dallas to meet with Tolliver on Sunday.

Tolliver, 33, spent the 2017-18 season with the Detroit Pistons.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

