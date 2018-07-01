Kam Chancellor Announces Retirement from NFL After 8 Seasons with Seahawks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Injured Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Kam Chancellor is walking away from football.

The four-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement from the sport Sunday in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter:

Chancellor, 30, spent his entire eight-year career with the Seattle Seahawks. He missed seven games in 2017 because of injury.

     

