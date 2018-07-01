Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Spurs Asked 76ers for 3 1st-Round Picks, 2 Players

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly set a steep asking price during negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers over a potential Kawhi Leonard trade.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Spurs sought three first-round draft picks and two members of the Sixers roster in return for Leonard.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.