Every MLB Buyer's Can't-Lose Trade Target This July

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The calendar has flipped to July, which means trade chatter will intensify across MLB.

Between now and the July 31 non-waiver deadline, impact players will swap uniforms, potentially shifting the balance of power.

With that in mind, let's examine every buying team's can't-lose trade target.

Injuries and untimely slumps can always strike. By "can't lose," we simply mean each guy fills an important role for the club in question and matches their trade assets. In each case, we'll also note the possible prospects the seller could net in return.

As for buyers and sellers, we're looking at record but also overall situation. For example, the San Diego Padres (37-49) are 10.5 games out in the National League West but unambiguously rebuilding. The Los Angeles Angels (43-42), on the other hand, are 11.5 games off the pace in the American League West but going for it in the midst of Mike Trout's prime.

In other cases, it was a coin toss, but we erred on the side of assuming small-market teams such as the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays would sell despite being on the fringe of the postseason picture.