Every MLB Buyer's Can't-Lose Trade Target This July

Every MLB Buyer's Can't-Lose Trade Target This JulyJuly 3, 2018
The calendar has flipped to July, which means trade chatter will intensify across MLB.
Between now and the July 31 non-waiver deadline, impact players will swap uniforms, potentially shifting the balance of power.
With that in mind, let's examine every buying team's can't-lose trade target.
Injuries and untimely slumps can always strike. By "can't lose," we simply mean each guy fills an important role for the club in question and matches their trade assets. In each case, we'll also note the possible prospects the seller could net in return.
As for buyers and sellers, we're looking at record but also overall situation. For example, the San Diego Padres (37-49) are 10.5 games out in the National League West but unambiguously rebuilding. The Los Angeles Angels (43-42), on the other hand, are 11.5 games off the pace in the American League West but going for it in the midst of Mike Trout's prime.
In other cases, it was a coin toss, but we erred on the side of assuming small-market teams such as the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays would sell despite being on the fringe of the postseason picture.
American League West
Houston Astros: LHP Brad Hand
Other than Tony Sipp, the defending world champion's bullpen leans right-handed. It's a solid unit overall, but the 'Stros could use southpaw reinforcements.
Enter San Diego Padres closer Brad Hand, who sports an unsightly 6.00 ERA in June but has struck out 58 in 40.1 innings with 23 saves.
Houston is one of baseball's most complete teams, but Hand would make them even more complete—and he's locked into an affordable contract that runs through 2021 with a team option.
Seller's return: 1B/OF Yordan Alvarez (Double-A), LHP Cionel Perez (Double-A)
Los Angeles Angels: RHP Ivan Nova
With two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani in elbow-injury limbo and right-hander Garrett Richards on the disabled list with a hamstring strain, the Los Angeles Angels need to boost their starting rotation.
They've begun to rebuild a once-moribund farm system but lack the MiLB chips to swing a seismic deal.
The Pittsburgh Pirates' Ivan Nova posted a 1.75 ERA in June and could be made available by a team that's fading from contention. He isn't an ace, but he'd be a solid add for a Halos squad that's desperate to get Mike Trout back on the postseason stage.
Seller's return: 3B Taylor Ward (Triple-A), LHP Hector Yan (Rookie League)
Seattle Mariners: LHP J.A. Happ
The Seattle Mariners are trying to break an ignoble 16-year postseason drought. They're in the American League playoff mix, but their starting pitchers own a middle-of-the-pack 3.98 ERA.
Hence Seattle's interest in Toronto Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ, as reported by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
The 35-year-old would be a rental, and his 4.03 ERA doesn't wow. His 3.65 FIP suggests a degree of misfortune, however, and he's struck out 110 in 102.2 innings.
He'd immediately improve the Mariners' starting five and their chances of tasting October.
Seller's return: OF Braden Bishop (Double-A), RHP Art Warren (Double-A)
American League Central
Cleveland Indians: RHP Blake Treinen
The Cleveland Indians could stand pat at the trade deadline and would still likely waltz to another AL Central crown.
The Tribe are trying to bust MLB's longest world championship-less streak, however, and should thus seek to upgrade a bullpen that ranks 28th with a 5.17 ERA.
One possible target? Oakland Athletics right-hander Blake Treinen.
The A's aren't out of contention, but they are perpetually retooling. If they decide to sell, they'll command a hefty price for Treinen, who's under club control through 2020 and boasts a 0.89 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 40.2 frames.
If the Indians are serious about hoisting a Commissioner's Trophy, they should pay what it takes.
Seller's return: 3B Nolan Jones (Single-A), RHP Aaron Civale (Double-A)
American League East
Boston Red Sox: LHP Zach Britton
The Boston Red Sox employ one of the game's best closers in Craig Kimbrel. Their bullpen ranks fifth in baseball with a 3.17 ERA.
As they jostle with the archrival New York Yankees for alpha-dog status in the AL East, they could always gild the lily.
Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton could be an excellent buy-low candidate. He missed the first part of the season recovering from an Achilles injury and has posted a 6.23 ERA in nine games since returning.
He's also a two-time All-Star and one of the game's top relief arms when he's right. The Sox would "love to have" him, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. They could bank on a rebound and form one of the better late-inning tandems heading into the postseason.
Does this strain the definition of "can't-lose"? Perhaps. But Britton has accomplished enough to earn the benefit of the doubt.
Seller's return: RHP Mike Shawaryn (Double-A), 1B Josh Ockimey (Double-A)
New York Yankees: RHP Jacob deGrom
The New York Yankees rotation is a question mark, with Jordan Montgomery lost to Tommy John surgery, Masahiro Tanaka rehabbing from two strained hamstrings and Sonny Gray sporting a 5.44 ERA.
Hence persistent chatter linking the Yanks to any and all top starting pitchers, including New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom.
The Mets are sinking fast in the NL East standings, and deGrom sounds like he wants out.
"I'm tired of losing, to be honest," he said, per Matt Ehalt of the Record (via Virginian-Pilot).
He could taste winning with a move from Queens to the Bronx. His 1.84 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings sure would look good in pinstripes.
It'd cost the Yankees dearly, assuming the Mets are willing to deal with their Big Apple counterparts, but it would propel them to the front of the Senior Circuit pack.
Seller's return: OF Clint Frazier (Triple-A/MLB), RHP Chance Adams (Triple-A), RHP Luis Medina (Rookie League)
National League West
Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Manny Machado
The Arizona Diamondbacks are clinging to first place in the NL West and need to hold off challenges from the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
They're also getting ho-hum production from the left side of the infield, where third baseman Jake Lamb (.243 average) and shortstop Nick Ahmed (.224 average) top the depth chart.
They won't be the only club connected to Orioles superstar Manny Machado, but they might be the best fit.
MLB.com's Mike Petriello convincingly made the case for a Machado-to-Arizona swap. He's a rental, and he'll cost a lot. He also boasts a .941 OPS and 21 homers and would join Paul Goldschmidt to form a fearsome middle of the order.
Seller's return: 1B Pavin Smith (High-A), RHP Taylor Widener (Double-A)
Colorado Rockies: RHP Kyle Barraclough
Pitching at Mile High altitude isn't easy, and the Colorado Rockies bullpen has proved that in 2018. The unit ranks last in MLB with a 5.52 ERA.
Not surprisingly, Colorado is mired under .500 and in fourth place in the NL West.
The Rockies could decide to sell before July 31. Assuming they try to get back to the postseason, however, they'll need help in the 'pen.
They could find it in the form of Miami Marlins right-hander Kyle Barraclough, who has an 0.99 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 36.1 innings and won't hit free agency until 2022.
The Fish won't give him away, but they've made it clear every player on their roster is at least theoretically available.
Seller's return: 3B Colton Welker (High-A)
Los Angeles Dodgers: SS Jose Iglesias
The Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager to Tommy John surgery and may go after Machado. It makes sense for a team that hasn't won a World Series in three decades.
But burning top prospects for rentals hasn't been executive Andrew Friedman's style since he took the reins in SoCal. Instead, L.A. could target a less expensive shortstop who still brings value.
Like, for example, the Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias.
The 28-year-old sports a modest .273/.313/.383 slash line but is tied for ninth among qualified shortstops with 2.1 WAR thanks to his strong glove work.
He won't single-handedly bring champagne and confetti to Chavez Ravine, but he'd be a nice ancillary rental who won't break the farm.
Seller's return: RHP Dustin May (High-A), INF Jake Peter (Triple-A)
San Francisco Giants: RHP Tyson Ross
The Giants are in the thick of the NL playoff race despite losing ace Madison Bumgarner (broken pinkie) for the first two-plus months of the season and currently being without the services of right-handers Johnny Cueto (elbow) and Jeff Samardzija (shoulder).
San Francisco has stayed afloat with a hodgepodge of unproven youngsters and middling journeymen, but the rotation could stand to be buttressed.
An in-division trade for San Diego Padres right-hander Tyson Ross, who has enjoyed a bounce-back season with a 3.78 ERA, would do exactly that while not requiring the Giants to drain their shallow MiLB stockpile.
Seller's return: RHP Shaun Anderson (Double-A), OF Heath Quinn (High-A)
National League Central
Chicago Cubs: RHP Addison Reed
The Chicago Cubs bullpen ranks sixth in baseball with a 3.26 ERA. Their relievers have also been taxed because of a starting rotation that hasn't consistently pitched deep into games. Right-hander Brandon Morrow recently returned from a back injury, and righty Carl Edwards Jr. is working his way back from shoulder problems.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Cubbies' farm last in baseball. Yet, they could target a late-inning arm such as the Minnesota Twins' Addison Reed.
Reed's 4.26 ERA doesn't pop off the stat sheet, and the Twins may or may not be sellers. The 29-year-old has late-inning experience, though, and has pitched in the postseason with the Mets and Red Sox.
Seller's return: RHP Thomas Hatch (Double-A), INF Zack Short (Double-A)
Milwaukee Brewers: C J.T. Realmuto
The Milwaukee Brewers have a realistic chance to wrest control of the NL Central from the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. At catcher, they're counting on 31-year-old Manny Pina and his .223 average.
The Brew Crew could train their deadline gaze on Marlins backstop J.T. Realmuto, who paces all qualified catchers with a .908 OPS.
The 27-year-old is under club control through 2020. Milwaukee or any other buyer will have to pony up. He's also a potential game-changer in a tough, wide-open divisional race.
Seller's return: 2B Keston Hiura (Double-A), C Payton Henry (Single-A)
St. Louis Cardinals: 1B Jose Abreu
The St. Louis Cardinals offense ranks 20th in baseball with 350 runs scored and 21st with a .708 OPS. They could use a bat.
Jose Abreu has 12 home runs and an .801 OPS for a Chicago White Sox club that's on the runway of a full-scale rebuild.
Acquiring Abreu would require the Cards to shift first baseman Jose Martinez to the outfield and possibly make concurrent moves. The Cuban slugger would drastically improve their lineup, however, and their chances of getting back to the playoffs. Plus, he won't hit free agency until 2020.
Seller's return: RHP Dakota Hudson (Triple-A), INF Ramon Urias (Triple-A)
National League East
Atlanta Braves: 3B Mike Moustakas
The Atlanta Braves are the surprise leaders in the NL East as they blossom ahead of schedule. With the postseason a real possibility, they could use some veteran leadership.
They could also use help at third base. Unproven 24-year-old Johan Camargo has been hitting well of late but is an unknown commodity.
Mike Moustakas, meanwhile, has 16 home runs for the last-place Kansas City Royals and an extensive October resume.
He'd bring power and playoff bona fides to a team on the rise.
Seller's return: LHP Joey Wentz (High-A), C/3B Drew Lugbauer (Single-A)
Philadelphia Phillies: INF Jed Lowrie
Like the Braves, the Phillies have emerged as an unexpected contender in the NL East. Also like the Braves, they could use help in the infield, where shortstop J.P. Crawford is shelved with a fractured left hand.
Assuming Oakland goes into sell mode, the Phils could target veteran Jed Lowrie, who's hitting .290 with 14 home runs and has logged innings at second base and third base.
As a rental, the 34-year-old also wouldn't cost any top prospects from a club that's straddling the line between contending now and building for the future.
Seller's return: RHP Enyel De Los Santos (Triple-A)
Washington Nationals: C Wilson Ramos
Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters is coming back from hamstring surgery. The Nats can cross their fingers and hope for the best, but the words "catcher" and "hamstring surgery" carry an ominous ring.
As they try to get past the division series for the first time since settling in the nation's capital, the Nats should consider a trade for old friend Wilson Ramos.
Ramos spent six-plus seasons with the Nats before signing with the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the 2017 season. This year, he's hitting .290 with 11 homers for the Rays.
This could be Bryce Harper's final go-round in D.C. The Nationals should act like it and do what it takes to win now.
Seller's return: LHP Seth Romero (Single-A), INF Luis Garcia (Single-A)
All statistics current as of Monday and courtesy of MLB.com and FanGraphs.