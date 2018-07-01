The National 2018: Francesco Molinari Shoots Final-Round 62, Wins by 8 Strokes

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Some players fold under the pressure of entering the final round with a lead.

Francesco Molinari soared.

Molinari carded a final-round 62 Sunday, giving him a dominant eight-stroke win at the 2018 Quicken Loans National. Ryan Armour finished in second place at 13 under, while Sung Kang, Tiger Woods and Abraham Ancer rounded out the top five.

The win is Molinari's first on the PGA Tour. He'd previously won five times on the European Tour. His finishing score of 21 under is the best in National history and comes in the final year of the tournament.

The National, which has been hosted by Woods' foundation, will cease operations after losing Quicken Loans as a sponsor. Rickie Fowler, who finished 12th, was the only top-10 player in the field.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

