Tiger Woods Finishes The National 2018 Strong with 4-Under 66 in Round 4

Tiger Woods enjoyed a strong finish Sunday at the 2018 Quicken Loans National, as he shot a four-under 66 in the fourth round to finish the tournament at 11 under.

When Woods finished his final round at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, he was all alone in fifth place, 10 shots behind leader Francesco Molinari but just one stroke out of a tie for second.

Sunday marked Woods' second-best round of the tournament, as he carded six birdies and two bogeys on the day.

Despite the quality performance, Tiger remains in search of his first win since 2013.

