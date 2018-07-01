76ers Rumors: PHI Considering Jerryd Bayless Buyout Amid LeBron James Links

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 19: Jerryd Bayless #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the Wells Fargo Center on December 19, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Kings defeated the 76ers 101-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking into a potential buyout for the final year of Jerryd Bayless' contract with the team, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz and the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Sunday. 

Bayless will make a little over $8.5 million in 2018-19. According to Schultz, the Sixers may also use the stretch provision for Bayless, which would spread his guaranteed salary over a period of years, thus alleviating some of the salary-cap burden for next year.

By shedding Bayless' contract—or decreasing his cap hit next year—the Sixers would free up even more money to pursue LeBron James.

Philadelphia would have $31.3 million available by renouncing the cap holds for JJ Redick ($27.6 million) and Amir Johnson ($13.2 million), according to Spotrac. USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt noted James can command a max salary of $35.6 million next year.

While James hasn't made his decision, the Sixers are at least in the mix. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the four-time MVP's representatives planned to meet with team officials Sunday.

Philadelphia will want to have its ducks in a row before finalizing any agreement with James, so the team will likely prefer to resolve Bayless' future sooner rather than later. 

Creating cap space would not only help the Sixers sign James but also potentially make things a little easier in a Kawhi Leonard trade. The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Philadelphia is hopeful it can acquire Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs to possibly pair up with LeBron.

Leonard will earn a little over $20 million in 2018-19, which will have to be a consideration for the Sixers during negotiations, especially if James commits to signing with them.

Related

    Report: Execs Think LeBron Has Picked LA, 'Indecision Is All Theater'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Execs Think LeBron Has Picked LA, 'Indecision Is All Theater'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    PG's Decision Brings Unlikely Validation to Russ, OKC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PG's Decision Brings Unlikely Validation to Russ, OKC

    Jon Hamm
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest Predictions for the Top FAs Left

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest Predictions for the Top FAs Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Magic Paved the Way for LeBron Even More Than You Think

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Magic Paved the Way for LeBron Even More Than You Think

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report