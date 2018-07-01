DeMarcus Cousins Trade Rumors: Wizards Seen as Long Shot for Sign-and-Trade Deal

Veronica Dominach/Associated Press

A John Wall-DeMarcus Cousins reunion in the nation's capital is probably not happening.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Wizards working out a sign-and-trade for Cousins is seen as a "long shot." The report said Washington is more likely to pursue signing a center like Alex Len outright.

