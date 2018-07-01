Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold Among 2018 Golden Boy Nominees

Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold Among 2018 Golden Boy NomineesJuly 1, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the nominees for the 2018 Golden Boy award, given to the best young player in Europe each year.
Italian outlet Tuttosport released the nominees for voting, with Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold among the headline players to feature on the list.
Mbappe won the award last year after bursting on to the scene with Monaco to help them beat PSG to Ligue 1's title.
Here's a selection of the more notable nominees:
- Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
- Carles Alena, Barcelona
- Angel Gomes, Manchester United
- Houssem Aouar, Lyon
- Patrick Cutrone, AC Milan
- Tom Davies, Everton
- Matthijs De Ligt, Ajax
- Diogo Dalot, Manchester United
- Phil Foden, Manchester City
- Juan Foyth, Tottenham
- Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid
- Alexander Isak, Borussia Dortmund
- Justin Kluivert, Roma
- Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain
- Reiss Nelson, Arsenal
- Martin Odegaard, Heerenveen
- Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
- Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Arsenal
- Dayot Upamecano, Red Bull Leipzig
Inexplicably, Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has been excluded from the list.
Playing either at left-back or left-wing, the teenager—who only turned 18 on May 18—bagged 16 goals and eight assists for Fulham to help them earn promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.
It's no surprise to see Alexander-Arnold on the list, though, after he made 33 appearances for Liverpool last season, including the UEFA Champions League final, and he earned a place in England's 23-man squad for the World Cup as a result.
Christian Pulisic was also sure to receive a place after establishing himself as a regular for Borussia Dortmund last season and finishing the campaign with five goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, many of which came in 2018.
It's difficult to look past Mbappe, though. After helping PSG win a domestic treble, he is starring for France at the World Cup and bagged a brace against Argentina in the round of 16 on Saturday.
Former England players Gary Lineker and Ian Wright were in awe of his performance:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup tournament since Michael Owen scored one in 2 separate games in 1998. Mbappe wasn’t born then. He’s also the first teenager to score 2 in a match since Pele v Sweden in the final of 1958. 😳
Ian Wright @IanWright0
A performance like that on world's stage 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. At 19 I was being rejected by Brighton 😂 #Mbappe
There are some thrilling young talents included in the list of nominees, but perhaps none are shining as brightly as the 19-year-old right now.
