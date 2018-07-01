Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold Among 2018 Golden Boy Nominees

July 1, 2018

TOPSHOT - France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between France and Argentina at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 30, 2018. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)
SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the nominees for the 2018 Golden Boy award, given to the best young player in Europe each year.

Italian outlet Tuttosport released the nominees for voting, with Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold among the headline players to feature on the list.

Mbappe won the award last year after bursting on to the scene with Monaco to help them beat PSG to Ligue 1's title.

Here's a selection of the more notable nominees:

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
  • Carles Alena, Barcelona
  • Angel Gomes, Manchester United
  • Houssem Aouar, Lyon
  • Patrick Cutrone, AC Milan
  • Tom Davies, Everton
  • Matthijs De Ligt, Ajax
  • Diogo Dalot, Manchester United
  • Phil Foden, Manchester City
  • Juan Foyth, Tottenham
  • Achraf Hakimi, Real Madrid
  • Alexander Isak, Borussia Dortmund
  • Justin Kluivert, Roma
  • Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain
  • Reiss Nelson, Arsenal
  • Martin Odegaard, Heerenveen
  • Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
  • Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Arsenal
  • Dayot Upamecano, Red Bull Leipzig

Inexplicably, Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon has been excluded from the list.

Playing either at left-back or left-wing, the teenager—who only turned 18 on May 18—bagged 16 goals and eight assists for Fulham to help them earn promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham celebrates with the trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final between Aston Villa and Fulham at Wembley Stadium on May 26, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive
Clive Mason/Getty Images

It's no surprise to see Alexander-Arnold on the list, though, after he made 33 appearances for Liverpool last season, including the UEFA Champions League final, and he earned a place in England's 23-man squad for the World Cup as a result.

Christian Pulisic was also sure to receive a place after establishing himself as a regular for Borussia Dortmund last season and finishing the campaign with five goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, many of which came in 2018.

It's difficult to look past Mbappe, though. After helping PSG win a domestic treble, he is starring for France at the World Cup and bagged a brace against Argentina in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Former England players Gary Lineker and Ian Wright were in awe of his performance:

There are some thrilling young talents included in the list of nominees, but perhaps none are shining as brightly as the 19-year-old right now.

