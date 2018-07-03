One Reason Each MLB Contender Won’t Win the World Series

0 of 17

Somebody is going to win the World Series this year, but not one contender in Major League Baseball is good enough to be anointed for the crown right now.

Every contender has its flaws, and the goal here is to highlight one in particular that threatens to keep each of MLB's 17 contenders—defined here as every team over .500 as of July 2—from being the last team left standing.

Some of these flaws are mere weaknesses on otherwise elite teams. For the non-elite teams, they're much bigger problems that undercut any Cinderella story possibilities.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.