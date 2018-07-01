NBA Rumors: Trevor Booker Draws Interest from Rockets, Knicks, Pelicans and More

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Free-agent forward Trevor Booker is drawing interest from numerous organizations on the open market, highlighted by a number of playoff teams.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks have all reached out to Booker.

Booker, 30, averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, which he split between the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. He finished the year in Indiana and was part of the Pacers' rotation in their seven-game series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 2017-18 campaign was a major adjustment for Booker, who previously had never switched teams during the regular season.

Playoff teams are likely attracted to Booker because he's going to come relatively cheap and is a solid rotational power forward. He can stretch the floor out to the mid-range and has experimented a bit with the three ball over the past couple of years.

Odds are he's not going to command much more than the minimum; teams with their mid-level exception could use part of it on Booker and then the rest on another rotational piece.