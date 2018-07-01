2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs Favored After Signing John Tavares

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

New York Islanders center John Tavares (91) pauses on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Islanders 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

After signing prized free-agent center John Tavares on Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now 6-1 favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2018-19.

According to OddsShark, Toronto leads the pack, followed by the Nashville Predators at 9-1 and both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets at 10-1:

The Leafs announced Sunday that they signed Tavares to a seven-year deal worth $77 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

