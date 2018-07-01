2018-19 Stanley Cup Odds: Maple Leafs Favored After Signing John Tavares

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

After signing prized free-agent center John Tavares on Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now 6-1 favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2018-19.

According to OddsShark, Toronto leads the pack, followed by the Nashville Predators at 9-1 and both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets at 10-1:

The Leafs announced Sunday that they signed Tavares to a seven-year deal worth $77 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.