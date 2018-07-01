Andres Iniesta Retires from International Play After Spain's Loss vs. Russia

VI-Images/Getty Images

Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement from international football following Spain's penalty-defeat to Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

Per the Mirror's Alex Smith, the 34-year-old told Radio Estadio: "This was my last game for Spain. A marvellous spell is over. Sometimes the end is not as you dreamed it."

Iniesta was left out of the starting lineup for the clash by manager Fernando Hierro and was unable to inspire La Roja to victory following his introduction in the 67th minute, although he took and scored their first penalty in the shootout after the match ended 1-1.

Koke and Iago Aspas failed to beat Igor Akinfeev, though, as Russia secured a 4-3 win.

Former footballer Terry Gibson was surprised by Iniesta's exclusion from the lineup:

Indeed, while the playmaker may be past his prime, in a mixed tournament for Spain he had been one of their stronger performers during the group stage.

Although he was unable to help Spain break the deadlock after he came on, he showed plenty of desire to, per Jonathan Liew of The Independent:

While his international career may not have ended as hoped, few can match what Iniestaachieved with La Roja over the years.

He made 131 appearances for his country and scored 13 goals, and he played a key role in Spain winning the 2008 and 2012 European Championships either side of the 2010 World Cup:

Only Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Xavi Hernandez have earned more caps for La Roja.

Spain still have the likes of David Silva and Isco available to them, so they'll hardly be lacking quality in midfield following Iniesta's departure, but he's been a mainstay in the side since his debut in 2006; moving on from him will be no easy task.