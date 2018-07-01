Croatia Beat Denmark on Penalties, Advance to 2018 World Cup Quarterfinals

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Croatia booked their ticket for the next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, beating Denmark on penalties in a round-of-16 clash.

The 1998 third-placed finishers grabbed their first win in a knockout match in a major tournament since that historic run and will meet hosts Russia in the next round.

What's Next?

The round of 16 continues on Monday, as Brazil face off with Mexico and Belgium take on Japan.