World Cup 2018 Scores: Sunday's Results and Monday's Round of 16 Schedule

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Hosts Russia shocked 2010 champions Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, joining France and Uruguay in the quarter-finals with a win after a penalty shootout.

An uninspired Spanish side was unable to put away the Russians in regulation or extra time, and both Koke and Iago Aspas had their penalties saved.

Croatia and Denmark will contest the second of Sunday's matches.

Here are Sunday's results:

Russia 1-1 Span (Russia advance on penalties, 4-3)

Croatia vs Denmark

The schedule for Monday:

Brazil vs. Mexico: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local time

Belgium vs. Japan: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET/9 p.m. local time

Sunday's opener was hardly a thrilling affair, with Spain dominating possession but creating few chances and Russia unable to do much inside the La Roja half.

An own-goal from Sergei Ignashevich gave the Spaniards the lead, and expectations were they would cruise to the finish line from that point. But Gerard Pique gave away a penalty with a contentious hand-ball just before half-time, allowing Artem Dzyuba to tie things up from the spot:

After the equaliser, the match ground to a standstill. Spain dominated the ball but played sideways passes for the majority of the match, and Russia were happy to try―and fail―to hit their opponents on the counter attack.

The result was one of the dullest matches of the tournament so far, that had viewers desperate for some action:

Things heated up a little in extra time, but major chance were still rare. Spain opened up the shootout, and a weak effort from Koke put the hosts in the driver's seat. David de Gea came agonisingly close to making a save on several occasions, but Russia still grabbed the win, with Igor Akinfeev stopping Aspas' effort with his foot.

It's an embarrassing end to the tournament for Spain, who started with tons of drama surrounding the side―Fernando Hierro became manager days before their first match―and never fully recovered.

Croatia or Denmark will join Russia in the quarter-finals later on Sunday.