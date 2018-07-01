Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: 76ers to Sell LeBron James on Chances to Land Star

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates sinking a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks onTuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

In the Philadelphia 76ers' quest to sign LeBron James, a key piece of their plan reportedly involves acquiring Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Sixers are going to pitch James' agent, Rich Paul, on the belief they have a "real chance" to land Leonard.

ESPN's Ian Begley noted there are several people within the Sixers organization who are "confident" Leonard would re-sign with them next summer if they acquire him. 

Stein said on The Dan Patrick Show (via RealGM.com) that the Sixers "badly" want to acquire Leonard.

Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer noted Thursday that the Philadelphia front office has presented its ownership with "several trade scenarios" for San Antonio.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on The Jump that the Los Angeles Lakers—reportedly Leonard's preferred destination—haven't aggressively pursued a deal for the two-time All-Star because they may want to see how things play out with James.

Wojnarowski added the Spurs have a high threshold for what they will accept in a deal for Leonard and would be "willing to walk away" from free agency with him still on the roster, either to repair the relationship or wait for the trade offer they want.

The 76ers are thinking big this offseason after finishing 52-30 last season and winning their first playoff series in six years.

Related

    PG's Decision Brings Unlikely Validation to Russ, OKC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PG's Decision Brings Unlikely Validation to Russ, OKC

    Jon Hamm
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Booker Upset with Suns for Releasing Ulis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Booker Upset with Suns for Releasing Ulis

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron's Reps Will Meet with 76ers

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Report: LeBron's Reps Will Meet with 76ers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raps, VanVleet Agree to 2-Yr, $18M Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raps, VanVleet Agree to 2-Yr, $18M Deal

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report