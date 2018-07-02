World Cup 2018 Predictions: Updated Final Picks Before Monday's Knockout Play

VI-Images/Getty Images

The second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is at the halfway stage, with four matches still to be played on Monday and Tuesday.

Brazil and Mexico will kick off Monday's action, before Belgium and Japan go head-to -head. On Tuesday, Sweden battle Switzerland, and Colombia and England will close out the round of 16.

Here's a look at the full matches, complete with picks:

Brazil vs. Mexico: Brazil

Belgium vs. Japan: Japan

Sweden vs. Switzerland: Sweden

Colombia vs. England: England

Mexico are far from a perfect matchup for the Selecao, who started the tournament without Dani Alves and saw Marcelo limp off the pitch in their last outing. According to manager Tite, he won't be fit to play:

Mexico are dangerous in the open space and on the counter, and against the favoured Brazilians, they'll likely sit back and let the ball come to them. Sweden may have beaten them handily, but the Selecao present a far better tactical matchup.

Hirving Lozano and his team-mates will have to be on point and make the most of their chances, and efficiency was an issue leading up to the tournament. This match could be a close one, but Brazil should have the upper hand as far as talent goes.

Belgium are expected to cruise past Japan, who played well in the group stages but also showed their limitations.

Confidence is high in the Red Devils' camp:

Sweden and Switzerland both rely on solid defensive play and high intensity in midfield, setting up a battle of strengths on Tuesday. On paper, Die Nati have the edge in talent―they are ranked sixth in the world, after all―but Sweden have all kinds of momentum and a reputation as a giant killer at this point.

They beat France and knocked out the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, and already dispatched of 2014 champions Germany in the group stages.

The final outing will be between Colombia and England, and that tie became a lot more intriguing when it became clear James Rodriguez should be good to go:

With the Bayer Munich man running the show, the South Americans are a dangerous team, and England might live to regret their decision to rest starters against Belgium in the group stages.