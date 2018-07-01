Brazil vs. Mexico: Betting Odds Preview, World Cup 2018 Prediction, Analysis

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Mexico aims to continue its role as a giant-slayer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup when it takes on five-time champion Brazil on Monday in a round-of-16 matchup at Samara Arena.

El Tri stunned the soccer world with a 1-0 win over defending champion Germany in their group-stage opener and are making an eighth straight appearance in the World Cup knockout stages. However, Mexico are set to face a Brazil squad that rounded into championship form by posting clean-sheet victories in each of its final two group-stage contests.

Brazil vs. Mexico World Cup Matchup Analysis

Mexico has struggled with consistency since closing out its CONCACAF World Cup qualifying schedule with just one loss in 16 matches.

El Tri kicked off their schedule of pre-tournament friendlies on a 3-1-0 win-draw-loss run, keeping clean sheets in each of those victories. However, they have stumbled to a 3-1-3 record in their past seven games across all competitions, capped by a 3-0 loss to Sweden as +115 favorites in their group-stage finale.

Mexico must also overcome its three-match winless streak against Brazil, during which it has failed to find the back of the net. However, the Mexicans played Brazil to a 0-0 draw in group-stage action at the 2014 World Cup and own a solid 6-1-2 record against the Selecao in nine meetings at international tournaments since 1999.

Brazil rides a 10-4-0 record across all competitions into Monday's matchup, capped by Wednesday's 2-0 win over Serbia as -225 favorites. The Canarinho have slammed the door on opponents with regularity during their run, allowing just three total goals and tallying nine clean-sheet wins.

The Brazilians have also dominated in six straight round-of-16 victories, outgunning opponents by a 14-2 margin, but they have not strung together three straight shutout victories at the World Cup since 1986.

