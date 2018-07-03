UFC 226: 5 Burning Questions for the Fights in Las Vegas

0 of 5

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC 226 is the crown jewel of the 2018 UFC calendar to date, and if we don’t see Conor McGregor or Brock Lesnar or Jon Jones before the year is out, it may end up as the marquee event for the whole year.

For the first time in the history of the promotion the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion will challenge the heavyweight titleholder, when Daniel Cormier moves back up to his former stomping grounds for a shot at reigning kingpin Stipe Miocic.

he event also features a sizzling featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and challenger Brian Ortega, along with big names like Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis and Anthony Pettis all appearing on pay-per-view.

With names and fights like those, it’s obvious there would be some burning questions heading into the event. Questions such as: