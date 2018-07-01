Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Home Race

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen handed his team the win in their home race, the 2018 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix, while Ferrari struck a major blow in the world title race. Current world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas both retired, as did Daniel Ricciardo.

Kimi Raikkonen took second place ahead of Vettel, while Romain Grosjean easily secured his best finish of the season in fourth. Mercedes put together a nightmare race that included a botched strategy under the virtual safety car and two mechanical issues.

Here are the results from Sunday's race:

The race started in disastrous fashion for Bottas―who lost his pole position immediately―and Vettel, with the Ferrari man running wide at Turn 1 and dropping down the pack. Hamilton had the lead and immediately found some good pace, with Mercedes looking good after just a few laps.

Nico Hulkenberg's engine caught fire, bringing his race to an early end, but there was far more drama to come just a few minutes later. Bottas, who has had poor luck all season long, pulled up with what initially appeared to be a gearbox failure, suffering his second retirement of the season.

The Finn couldn't believe it:

And things would get worse for the Silver Bullets, who completely whiffed on their strategy under the virtual safety car. Ferrari and Red Bull switched to the soft tyres, which had the potential to last the race, while Hamilton stayed out.

After some calculating, Mercedes realised the world champion would have to find eight seconds to maintain his lead, and his tyres were as good as gone already. He was understandably fuming:

He eventually pitted, dropping back to fourth place, in between the two Ferrari drivers. Raikkonen proved a handful to get past, which allowed Vettel to close the gap. The German would even overtake his championship rival, while near the front, Ricciardo had to pit for fresh rubber, with Verstappen enjoying a comfortable lead.

Hamilton's day went from bad to worse:

He had to pit yet again for a new set of tyres, dropping to fifth place, behind Ricciardo. The Australian retired shortly after, however, unable to score a good result on his birthday and at his team's home race:

Things got tense for the other Red Bull car as well, as Raikkonen and Vettel found pace late in the race and started bringing down Verstappen's lead.

But while everyone was watching the three leading drivers, Mercedes' disastrous weekend came to its conclusion a little further back, as Hamilton lost power and pulled up as well:

Verstappen was able to hold off Raikkonen's surge to secure the win for Red Bull, but Ferrari will happily take the podium positions. The result sees Vettel pass Hamilton in the overall standings.

The next race will be the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, on July 8.