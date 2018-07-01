Report: Amar'e Stoudemire to Return to Israel If Unable to Sign NBA Contract

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire is continuing his professional comeback after agreeing to a deal with Hapoel Jerusalem of the Israeli Premier League.

Per basketball reporter David Pick, Stoudemire will play for Hapoel Jerusalem if he is unable to find an NBA team that wants to sign him.

Stoudemire retired from the NBA in July 2016 after signing a one-day contract with the New York Knicks. He kept playing professional basketball with Hapoel Jerusalem, helping the team win the Israeli Basketball League Cup before retiring from the sport in September 2017.

The 35-year-old Stoudemire is currently playing for Tri State in the BIG3.