Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Interest in Tyreke Evans

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Memphis Grizzlies' Tyreke Evans (12) brings the ball up the court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors may not have much financial flexibility to boost their roster this summer, but they are keeping an eye on Tyreke Evans.

Per USA Today's Sam Amick, there is some buzz about the Warriors going after the veteran guard.

Amick added that Evans has connections to the Warriors. General manager Bob Myers used to be his agent, and team scout Lamont Peterson was his former trainer.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

