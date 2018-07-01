Knicks Rumors: Latest on Mario Hezonja, Amir Johnson and Kyle O'Quinn

John Raoux/Associated Press

The New York Knicks may not be major players in free agency this summer, but the team has expressed interest in forward Mario Hezonja and center Amir Johnson, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic and Ian Begley of ESPN.com:

The Knicks reportedly aren't alone in their pursuit of Johnson. According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves (h/t KSTP's Darren Wolfson) have already contacted the veteran center early in free agency.

As for the Knicks' interest in Johnson, it could mean that Kyle O'Quinn's days in New York are numbered.

That jibes with a report from Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype that the Philadelphia 76ers have "expressed significant interest" in O'Quinn.

As for Hezonja and Johnson, what would they bring to the Knicks?

Hezonja, 23, never lived up to expectations after being the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, though it's clear he still possesses potential. He averaged just 9.6 points per game for the Magic last year, though he showed flashes late in the season and averaged 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 37.1 percent from three in his 30 starts with the team.

Where he struggled to make an impact was coming off the bench. But if the Knicks see Frank Ntilikina as a starting point guard, Hezonja could make sense for the Knicks on the wing alongside Tim Hardaway Jr., though other teams may have interest as well.

As Begley reported, "several league executives were under the impression that Hezonja saw the Knicks as his top choice in free agency. It will be interesting to see if a longer contract offer from another suitor impacts negotiations here."

Johnson, meanwhile, served as a solid backup for Joel Embiid in Philadelphia last year, averaging 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. While the 31-year-old won't fill up the stat sheet, he's an excellent team defender whose hustle and leadership was valuable for a young Philadelphia squad and would offer stability for New York off the bench.

As for O'Quinn, the 28-year-old averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for the Knicks last season. In Philadelphia, he would offer the Sixers more depth behind Embiid, as the team currently has question marks in that area.

Richaun Holmes has flashed rim-running potential in his young career, but he has yet to develop as a reliable rim-protector. If Jonah Bolden comes over from Europe, he could offer the team an option as a small-ball 5, though his most likely role is as Dario Saric's backup at the 4. Adding a rugged center option like O'Quinn would make sense for Philly, namely if Johnson departs.