The World Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Exiting the World Cup

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 1, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina were both eliminated from the World Cup in the Round of 16 on Saturday, depriving the tournament of its two biggest stars.

But the show goes on—who steps up in their shadow?

Related

    Iniesta Dropped for Russia Test

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Iniesta Dropped for Russia Test

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Tips and Picks for Sunday's World Cup Games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tips and Picks for Sunday's World Cup Games

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Croatia vs. Denmark: All You Need to Know

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Croatia vs. Denmark: All You Need to Know

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Where/When to Catch Sunday's Matches

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Where/When to Catch Sunday's Matches

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report