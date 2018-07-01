Report: Adrien Rabiot's Agent Meets with Barcelona, Man United Amid Exit Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The agent for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly held meetings with Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City and Manchester United regarding a possible transfer this summer.

According to Paris United (h/t Get French Football News) with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the France international is considering his options.

It's added that Rabiot is said to be unhappy at his role in the team. Last season it's said he was promised he would be given more freedom in midfield, although often former manager Unai Emery opted to use the 23-year-old in a more defensive position, with Marco Verratti the man tasked with creating chances.