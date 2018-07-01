TMZ: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner Looking at Home That Costs $55K Per Month

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2018

Ben Simmons, of the Philadelphia 76ers, poses in the press room with the rookie of the year award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons and model Kendall Jenner have reportedly been living together in a Los Angeles home costing them $25,000 per month to rent. But they may be upgrading on those digs.

According to TMZ Sports, the pair—who have been speculated to be dating—have been checking out a "a five-bedroom, five-bath modern home in Beverly Hills. The draw is the 4,000-square-foot pad is spread out on four acres with incredible views of L.A., and a bit off the beaten path ... meaning it's hard to find because it's so secluded."

The cost of such a lavish abode? About $55,000 a month. 

It's safe to say that Simmons is splurging on himself a bit after his Rookie of the Year season.  

